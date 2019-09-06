LIVE: Downtown Fargo’s 1st Motorcycle Show Rolling In This Weekend

American Veterans Motorcycle Show Helps Support Group Fighting Veteran Suicide

You don’t need to know how to kick start a motorcycle to have a kick at downtown Fargo’s first ever motorcycle show.

The Fargo VFW is hosting the first American Veteran Motorcycle Show and ride on Saturday, September 7th.

Bikers will ride to the new Fargo Veterans National Cemetery at 10 a.m.

From 2:00-8:00 p.m. bikes will fill Roberts Alley.

Anyone with a motorcycle can bring theirs out for the show.

I was lucky enough to try out the motorcycle belonging to Shaun Engelsrud with the El Zagal Director Staff Motorcycle Corps.

It’s harder than you might think to even get on the dang bike if you’re a beginner. But it’s a thrill!

There will be awards including best in show and ugliest bike.

Organizers say the whole show came together in about a month, with the help of some liquid courage.

Emcee Dan Jacobson Sr. explains, “The idea started with some beers or course and said ‘You know we’ve never had a motorcycle show in Downtown Fargo before. We’ve had car shows and things like that, but never a motorcycle show’.”

The show is free to attend.

But money raised will help Operation Zero, a group that aims to end veteran suicide.

