Man Arrested After Fleeing Police in Stolen Vehicle in Grand Forks

GRAND FORKS, N.D.–A man was arrested in Grand Forks on Friday after attempting to flee police in a stolen vehicle.

Grand Forks Police officers were dispatched to the area of Kennedy Bridge to assist the East Grand Forks Police Department who were pursuing a stolen vehicle.

When officers responded to the area, they were notified the suspect vehicle was Westbound on Gateway Drive from North Columbia. Grand Forks Police located the vehicle travelling Southbound on Stanford Road and attempted to stop the suspect vehicle.

The vehicle turned West onto 6th Ave. North and then South onto 43rd St. where it was found unoccupied in the parking lot of an apartment complex.

The area was searched by officers and after a brief period the suspect was located hiding in trees near I-29. The suspect then fled on foot across I-29 and was taken into custody on the West side of the Interstate.

The suspect has been identified as 21-year-old Joe Melvin who was arrested for possession of stolen property, reckless driving, fleeing in a motor vehicle and on foot, several warrants, and other charges relating to the pursuit.