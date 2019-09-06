NDSU Soccer Drops First Match of Season to Hawaii

Rainbow Warriors beat the Bison 1-0

FARGO, N.D. – (NDSU Athletics) Hawaii scored the lone goal of the match in the 26th minute, as the Rainbow Wahine handed the North Dakota State soccer team its first loss of the year Friday night at Dacotah Field.

With the 1-0 loss, the Bison dropped to 3-1-1 on the season, while Hawaii improved to 2-2-1. NDSU returns to action on Sunday, Sept. 8 for a match against Chicago State (0-5). The Bison will honor their five seniors before the match in a ceremony at 12:25 p.m., with the match scheduled to start at 1 p.m. at Dacotah Field.

In the 26th minute, Cristina Drossos sent a cross into the middle of the field, where Kelci Sumida stuck the ball in the upper left corner for the goal. It was the second goal of the season for Sumida.

“I think Hawaii was very, very good on the night,” NDSU head coach Mike Regan said. “They deserved to win the match. We’ve got to start better and come out with the energy that we talk about. In games like this, you have to step up to the plate.”

Elyse Huber led the Bison with four shots, while Mariah Haberle and Brookelyn Dew had three and two respectively. Haberle moved into eighth in school history with 162 career shot attempts. Huber, Haberle and Marian Taiwo each had a shot on goal. Haberle now has 68 career shots on goal, tied for the seventh most in school history. Monica Polgar had seven saves in 90 minutes in the net.

Hawaii had a 15-11 advantage in shots, including 8-3 in shots on goal.