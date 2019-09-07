Lance Leads Bison to Victory over UND

The Bison defeated the Fighting Hawks 38-7

FARGO, N.D. – Quarterback Trey Lance rushed for two touchdowns and passed for two more as No. 1-ranked North Dakota State defeated North Dakota 38-7 in the home opener Saturday, Sept. 7, at Gate City Bank Field at the Fargodome.

Safety Michael Tutsie made a team-high seven tackles and added two interceptions for the Bison defense, which held UND to just 68 yards on the ground. Linebacker Jabril Cox also had seven stops for NDSU (2-0).

Lance completed 11 of 15 passes to nine different receivers for 162 yards. Tight end Ben Ellefson caught a 2-yard TD in the second quarter that gave NDSU a 21-7 halftime lead, and tight end Noah Gindorff had a 34-yard catch for a touchdown in the third quarter.

Seven NDSU ball carriers combined for 266 rushing yards led by Lance’s 95 yards on 16 carries. Ty Brooks had 13 carries for 37 yards and Adam Cofield rushed nine times for 40 yards.

North Dakota State took the opening kickoff and went 68 yards in nine plays to open the scoring with a 3-yard Dimitri Williams touchdown run. The Bison went three-and-out on their second drive before closing the first quarter on a 10-play, 80-yard scoring drive capped by Lance’s 8-yard TD run.

UND responded with a 13-play, 75-yard scoring drive to make it a 14-7 game. Running back James Johannesson, who rushed seven times for 21 yards, scored on a 3-yard run for the Fighting Hawks.

Linebacker Donnell Rodgers made 16 tackles and defensive back Jordan Canady had 14 tackles for UND (1-1).

The sellout crowd of 18,923 for the 112th meeting between NDSU and UND was the largest at the Fargodome since NDSU’s 2015 homecoming game vs. Northern Iowa.

North Dakota State continues non-conference play on the road against Delaware on Saturday, Sept. 14. The Blue Hens were 1-0 heading into Saturday night’s Colonial Athletic Association game at Rhode Island.