Crookston Teen Accidentally Shot And Wounded While Hunting

Polk County Sheriff's Office was dispatched to Riverview Emergency Room Saturday

CROOKSTON, Minn. — An 18-year-old man in Crookston sustained minor injuries after a hunting accident.

Polk County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to Riverview Emergency Room Saturday on a report of a man with a gunshot wound.

They discovered his gun accidentally fired while hunting geese.

They want to remind hunters to remember the four basics of firearm safety.

1) Treat all firearms as if they are loaded.

2) Never point the gun at anything you don’t intend to shoot.

3) Keep your finger off the trigger until you are ready to fire.

4) Be sure of your target and what is beyond it.