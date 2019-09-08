It’s Been 100 Years Since Women’s Suffrage

a local group is celebrating with a centennial party and pie social

MOORHEAD, Minn. — It’s been 100 years since women were given the right to vote in the 19th amendment to the U.S. Constitution.

Over the next year and a half, the Historical and Cultural Society of Clay County and the League of Women Voters will have all kinds of events to celebrate Women’s Suffrage.

This afternoon it began the festivities with a “Suffrage Centennial and Pie Social.”

Women elected into office in the metro also told their own stories.

Organizers say women still have a long way to go in obtaining equal rights.

“Oh within the next century, I can envision equitable pay for women in the same jobs. I can imagine that men will share in the childcare and we’ll have equal and equitable healthcare for all,” said Maureen Kelly Jonason, executive director of the Historical and Cultural Society of Clay County.

Minnesota ratified the 19th amendment exactly 100 years ago to date.

North Dakota ratified the 19th amendment on December 1st, 1920.