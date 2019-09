Fargo Police Investigate Armed Robbery At Royal Liquors

A Man Got Away With Money Late Saturday Night

FARGO, N.D. — Fargo police are investigating an armed robbery that happened Saturday night at Royal Liquors at 1606 Main Avenue.

A man entered the store around 10:30, showed what appeared to be a handgun, and demanded money from the employee.

He was given an undetermined amount of cash and fled.

Police are not yet releasing any additional information.