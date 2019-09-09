Man Who Ran Stop Sign and Was Killed In A Crash With A Semi Is Identified

68-year-old Emil Vetsch of Balta failed to yield at an intersection on Highway 19

ESMOND, N.D. — North Dakota Highway Patrol has identified the man who was killed after failing to stop for a stop sign in Benson County.

They say 68-year-old Emil Vetsch of Balta failed to yield at an intersection on Highway 19, about 2 miles west of Esmond.

His pickup was hit on the driver’s side by a semi.

Both vehicles came to a rest in a ditch and the pickup started on fire.

Vetsch died at the scene while the semi driver was not hurt.

The crash is still under investigation.