UND Football Turns Attention to Sam Houston State

Potato Bowl Week

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — For North Dakota Football its all about putting last Saturday’s loss, 38–7, to in–state opponent North Dakota State behindthem because their next opponent is not to be taken lightly either. UND returns home to face number 24th ranked Sam Houston State at the Alerus Center for the Potato Bowl.

The Fighting Hawks have had some success in the past against the Bearkits going down to Texas and edging them out in a 24–23 win, however the Bearkits present some problems for the Fighting Hawks. Sam Houston is known for moving down the field fast with two quarterbacks. Head coach Bubba Schweigert said its going to have to be an all out team effort.

“As much as they throw the football and spread you out. Were going to have to put pressure on those quarterbacks, were going to have to figure out how to cover and really mix it up,” Schweigert said. “I think you really have to change the look so they don’t get the same one play after play. When they go fast, that becomes a challenge. This is something that has to be a team effort. We really have to really focus on the total plan and everyone knowing that play so we can get lined up in a hurry and operate at a high level.”

“Coach Freund was actually talking about this morning, were going to get a ton of plays. A lot more than we’ve had the last two weeks because their offense does go fast,” quarterback Andrew Zimmerman said. “That means we need to just continue getting five yard chunks there, 10 yard chunks here. Make sure when we have that big play were putting more pressure on them to score then them putting it on us to score.”

“A running quarterback is a bigger threat because they have the ability to throw the ball down field. As a defensive back, you have to play the pass first and relay to the quarterback,” defensive back Jordan Canady said. “Its going to be tough. In the past we’ve had trouble with running quarterbacks so it’ll be interesting for the game plan this week.”

That game kicks off at 4 p.M. Saturday