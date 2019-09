West Fargo Man Wearing Only Pajama Pants Arrested For Criminal Trespass

WEST FARGO, N.D. — A West Fargo man was arrested over the weekend for criminal trespass after police say he entered one house and pounded on the windows of others.

Police say Jacob King was only wearing pajama pants at the time.

One woman thought the person in her home was her son.

Police say it appears King had been drinking when officers responded early Sunday morning.