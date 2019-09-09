Woman Named Next Deputy Adjutant General For North Dakota National Guard

Brig. Gen. Jackie Huber Becomes The First Woman Promoted To The Post

BISMARCK, N.D. — For the first time, the next deputy adjutant general for the North Dakota National Guard will be a woman.

Brig. Gen. Jackie Huber succeeds Brig. Gen. Robert Becklund who is retiring on October 1.

She is currently assigned as the assistant adjutant general-Army and was promoted to brigadier general in April.

As the deputy, she would serve as acting adjutant general in his absence.

Huber is a native of Bismarck and has served in the North Dakota Army National Guard since enlisting in 1989.