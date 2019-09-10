NDSU Football: Defense Game Planning for Delaware Quarterback Kehoe

Kehoe threw for 2,000 Yards in 2018

FARGO, N.D. — North Dakota state football faces its first true road test Saturday traveling to Newark,Delaware to take on the eighteenth-ranked Fightin’ Blue Hens. Defensively, the Bison will have to find an answer for starting quarterback Pat Kehoe.

In 2018, Kehoe passed for over two thousand yards and seventeen touchdowns.When the Blue Hens came to Fargo last year in week three, the Bison defense limited him to just 95 yards forcing three interceptions and no touchdowns. In order to have the same success again, the Bison defense knows to stick to their game.

“Make sure were good with our disguises. Most important is playing together and know were all on the same page,” senior cornerback Marquise Bridges said. “They have a lot of weapons and he’s looking a lot better than last year too. Its definitely going to be a challenge.”

“Last year he was a different player. We played him game three. He’s had a whole season to get better,” junior linebacker Jabril Cox said. “I’m just going to stick to my techniques and keep doing what I’ve been doing.”

An early kick scheduled for 12:00 P.M. central time.