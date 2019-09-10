‘One pedal at a time’ How a Biker is Spreading Suicide Awareness on Country-Wide Journey

Dan Hurd is biking through all 48 lower states to spread suicide awareness

FARGO, N.D. — Dan Hurd has managed to bike for more than 14,000 miles over the span of 18 months.

His mission is to help raise awareness about suicide.

Hurd’s cycling journey began after he survived three suicide attempts himself.

He then decided to ride his bike throughout the U.S. to encourage people to get the help they need.

He’s currently in North Dakota, which is the 30th state he’s visited.

“I’ve had 54 people who haven’t committed suicide because of this journey now. 11 of those people were crossing paths with them on the way to commit suicide in person. So, you know, God put me in the right place at the right time for those people, and I’m thankful that I was able to help them,” said Hurd.

Hurd’s plan is to bike through all 48 lower states in 3 years.

You can track his journey at www.opaatmovement.com or ridewithdanusa.com.