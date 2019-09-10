Woman Charged For Assaulting Police Officer At Shanley High School

FARGO, N.D. — A Fargo woman is now charged with a felony for assaulting a police officer at Shanley High School.

Last Thursday, police say 42-year-old Jami Streyle came to the school looking for her kids.

When she wouldn’t leave, officers were called.

That is when Streyle is accused of hitting one of the officers.

She has been charged with felony simple assault on a peace officer and two misdemeanors for preventing arrest and trespassing.

Streyle will be back in court next month.