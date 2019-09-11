Moorhead Man Arrested in Fargo after Threatening Officers with a Knife.

MOORHEAD, M.N.–A Moorhead man was arrested after threatening officers with a knife at approximately 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday night.

The Moorhead Police Department reported they were looking for the man to question him regarding an assault. During the investigation, the man was located walking across the 15th/12th Avenue North Bridge into Fargo.

When a Moorhead Police officer confronted the man, he pulled out a knife and fled on foot. Several law enforcement agencies responded and a perimeter was set up around Jack Williams Baseball Field.

The man was located a short time later, but continued to threaten the officers with the knife for several minutes before he was taken into custody.

32-year-old William Baker is being held on Fargo Police Department charges of felony terrorizing and felony preventing arrest. Baker also faces an additional misdemeanor charge of domestic assault in Minnesota from the initial incident in Moorhead.