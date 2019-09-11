National Weather Service Confirms 3 EF-2 Tornadoes Hit Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.–The National Weather Service has confirmed that 3 EF-2 tornadoes hit the city of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, overnight.

The National Weather Service says all three tornadoes touched down just before 11:30 p.m. Tuesday night.

The first confirmed tornado caused significant damage to businesses. A second tornado caused damage to the Avera Health Complex. The third tornado caused damage to a southern Sioux Falls neighborhood near Journey Elementary.

The National Weather Service lead meteorologist Todd Heitkamp says three-quarters of the city was impacted by winds reaching 100mph.

Heitkamp says the last time a tornado touched down in Sioux Falls was in October 1996.