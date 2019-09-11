Shanley Football Wants To Show They Belong in EDC With Win Over Fargo South Friday Night

Its the first match up for the deacons as EDC member

FARGO, N.D. — Friday night is not just the third week of high school football in the metro, its the start of conference play. The first set of games set the tone for the rest of the season. Teams want to get that first win and put themselves in a good place in the standings for the postseason.

For Shanley football, being in the EDC is that much more. It’s the first season the Deacons are members of the EDC in 3A football in over a decade. Their first conference opponent, Fargo South, presents many ties to head coach Troy Mattern, who coached the Bruins for thirteen years before going to Shanley. Mattern and the Deacons want to show they belong with the top teams in the state and that starts with their game against South.

“I just want to make sure its not big for our kids. Just settle in and have fun and just play how were capable of doing,” Mattern said. “There are a lot of people who think were a Double A school and can’t compete in Triple A and our kids understand that we can. From the aspect of that, its for our kids to validate that they belong in Triple A.”

“This game is really big. Big rivalry game. They really want to beat us,” senior offensive lineman Leo Hanson said. “We really want to prove them wrong. A lot of people still don’t think we belong in Triple A, we think we do. Its going to be nice if we can prove them wrong.”

Bottom line, its a high school football game and an EDC opener. Its really big for the standings of where you want to sit going towards the playoffs,” Mattern said. “Were excited for the opportunity and excited for Friday to come.”

“Its a huge game. Huge opportunity,” senior wide out/safety Talon Hoffer said. “As Coach Mattern eluded to, it plays a big part in the standings it being our first EDC game and it’d be great to start off 1 and o in conference.”

South-Shanley is one of the many games we’ll have featured in Sports Extra Friday night.