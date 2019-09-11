West Fargo Police Introduce New K9 To Public

Dogs get the chance to meet the West Fargo community

WEST FARGO N.D. –The West Fargo Police Department shows off a fluffy new member of the force to people at Brewtus Brickhouse.

Brewtus joins the two other K9s, Macho and ToSti. The trio got to make new friends with kids and give officers the chance to talk to the community.

The department also introduced a new way for people to give back. Customers at Brewtus Brickhouse can now round up their bill to give the extra change directly to the West Fargo PD and the K–9 unit.

Officers say outreach like this always a fun time.

“Intermingling with the community, talking with some of the people, introducing the dogs to some of the kids wanted to see the dog has all–around a good night and ultimately to do the bite at the end of the night,”West Fargo Police Department K-9 Handler Pete Nielson.

The restaurant will be running the donation drive through the rest of the year.