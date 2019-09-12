Railroad Crossing to Close in Grand Forks for Construction

The project will start Saturday September 21st and last approximately 5 days.

GRAND FORKS, N.D.–A common railroad crossing in Grand Forks is set to close in order to replace the tracks.

Grand Forks County in conjunction with BNSF and the City of Grand Forks will close 32nd Ave S at the railroad crossing between S 69th St and S 48th St for the replacement of the railroad crossings.

The public is asked to utilize Demers Ave and County Road 5 as a detour. 32nd Ave S between CR 5 and the railroad tracks will be open to local traffic. Grand Forks County says not to use the surrounding gravel roads as a detour as the excess traffic will cause significant damage to them.

The public can contact Grand Forks County Engineer, Nick West with any questions at (701)-780-8248.