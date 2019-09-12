West Fargo & Moorhead Among Best Cities To Live in U.S.

It’s not hard to think living in North Dakota or Minnesota is a good decision.

West Fargo and Moorhead land on USA Today’s 50 Best Cities To Live in the U.S. list.

West Fargo comes in 11th. The newspaper says the city “provides residents with access to a wide range of jobs in the city, and many of them are high paying.”

Moorhead is not far behind in 14th. USA Today praises the city by saying, “A growing population is often a sign of a healthy economy. Moorhead’s five-year average unemployment rate of 2.2% is about half the national unemployment rate.”

Other cities in our area making the list include Williston and Bismarck.

To see the full list, click here.