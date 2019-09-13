Designer Homes and RE/MAX Legacy Present $30,000 Check to Sanford

They've donated $110,000 over the past four years

FARGO, N.D. — Designer Homes and RE/MAX Legacy presented a check worth $30,000 to Sanford Children’s Hospital.

The donation comes from money raised during the fourth annual Designer Homes – RE/MAX Legacy Golf Tournament this summer.

The president of the company says he wants to make sure children have the best possible experience in the hospital.

“It’s hard enough for a kid to have to go through this. They shouldn’t have to. Being able to provide a much better environment and comfortable situation for kids, for us to be able to be a part of that is huge for everybody at our company,” Robert Leslie, president of Designer Homes, said.

Over the past four years, RE/MAX Legacy and Designer Homes have donated over $110,000.