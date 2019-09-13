Fargo Community Opens New Home Decor Business Dash & White

FARGO N.D. — A Fargo business is opening its doors and providing a different kind of experience for customers.

Dash And White is right off the corner 45th street and 32nd avenue south in Fargo.

It’s a home decor store with a focus on dining entertainment.

The dream of creating a store like this has been a long time coming.

“When I was 13 I wanted to work in an art gallery and so I applied for an art gallery in my hometown of Hutchinson, Minnesota. When I left that galley I found my old application and it said ‘why do you want to work at Stepping Stone Art Gallery?’ And I wrote that I want to have an art gallery just like you,” Owner of Dash&White Kelsey Rasco Said.

Rasco says she hopes people can come into her store and feel right at home.