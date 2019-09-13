Fargo Man Arrested In Nebraska Drug Bust

NORTH PLATTE, NEBRASKA (KFGO) – A Fargo man is one of four people arrested in separate, large drug busts along I-80 east of North Platte, Nebraska.

In one of the traffic stops Wednesday night, state troopers searched a van driven by 50-year old Brent Lorenz, of Fargo and found 198 pounds of marijuana, 800 units of THC edibles, 79 THC vape cartridges, 18 ounces of psilocybin mushrooms, 2 vials of anabolic steroids, 1 vial of human growth hormone, and a loaded handgun.

Lorenz is facing numerous felony drug charges.