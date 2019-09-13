NDSU Volleyball Takes First Set From Cal in 3-1 Loss

Kelli Hegerle: 11 Kills, 23 Assists

FARGO, N.D. – (NDSU Athletics) North Dakota State won the first set, but California bounced back to defeat the Bison 3-1 (25-27, 25-17, 25-22, 25-16) in the NDSU Classic on Friday, Sept. 13, before 1,166 spectators in the steamy Bentson Bunker Fieldhouse.

The Bison (3-4) are scheduled to play Buffalo (2-6) at 10 a.m. and Green Bay (7-1) at 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, in the NDSU Classic at the Bentson Bunker Fieldhouse.

NDSU hit .311 in the first set and held off Cal in the late going. Trailing 23-21, the Bears rallied and led 25-24. The Bison took advantage of a set error and a pair of kills from Alexis Bachmeier to gain the win. Bachmeier led North Dakota State with 13 kills.

Cal (7-0) was steady throughout and hit .318 overall compared to .201 for NDSU. In the pivotal third set, the Bears outscored the Bison 8-5 down the stretch. Mima Mirkovic led Cal with 15 kills, while Maddie Haynes followed with 11, Preslie Anderson had nine kills and five blocks, and Savannah Rennie added eight. Bailee Huizenga notched a match-high six blocks.

Kalli Hegerle finished with 11 kills and 23 assists, Allie Mauch collected 11 kills and hit .286, and Kelley Johnson added 22 assists and nine digs.

In the first two matches, Cal defeated Buffalo 3-0 (25-18, 25-7, 27-25) and Green Bay beat the Bulls 3-0 (25-13, 25-17, 25-20).