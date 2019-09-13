Student Taken Into Custody After Having Gun at Fargo North High School

FARGO, N.D. – Fargo North High School Administration find a handgun on a student searched after being suspected of being high on marijuana on Friday.

Fargo Public Schools say the .380 caliber gun was not loaded and there was no ammunition found on the student or in their locker.

The district stresses there were no threats of violence made by the student at any time.

The gun was taken by a school resource officer and is no longer at the school.

The student’s parent was contacted and met with administration and the officer and the student has been suspended. They were also taken into custody by law enforcement.

School officials and Fargo Police are working to find out if any other student were involved. They say there is no connection with this incident and a threat written on a desk at the school on September 4th.