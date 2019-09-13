Suspect arrested after fire that destroyed Duluth synagogue

After a Duluth, Minnesota synagogue was destroyed early Monday morning in a fire, police say a suspect has been arrested.

In a statement, officers say an arrest has been made but no further information has been released. Officials have planned a news conference on Saturday morning to detail the case.

Earlier this week fire crews were called to Adas Israel Synagogue for the fire that had ripped through the temple. As of Tuesday afternoon, officers said the fire was still under investigation but were mum on evidence found at the scene.

A firefighter was hurt battling the blaze but no other injuries were reported. Police said Tuesday they didn’t believe any other places of worship were at risk.

The news conference with police officials is scheduled for Saturday morning at 11 a.m.