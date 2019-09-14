Baseballs Fans Meet Twins Legend in Moorhead

MOORHEAD, Minn. –Baseball fans in Moorhead meet a former big–time slugger while supporting a good cause.

Former Twins Right Fielder Tony Oliva met with fans at The Zone Sports Cards and Memorabilia to sign autographs for fans both young and old.

During Oliva’s time with the Twins, he was an eight–time all–star and three–time batting champion.

Shoppers in the store were also able to donate cash to Hope Inc., a non–profit that provides adaptive sports to the community. The owner says he’s happy to have a legend help out.

“Were super excited it’s a part of our one–year anniversary celebration, so what better way to say thank you to our community come out and have some fun, meet a legend and just have a great day,”Owner of The Zone Ryan Erkenbrack Says.

