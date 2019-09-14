People Get Immersed in All Things German at Kulturfest

There was food, entertainment, and a market

MOORHEAD, Minn. — It’s styled like the many Oktoberfest celebrations held in Germany: Kulturfest is the place to be to immerse yourself in all things German.

Kulturfest gives people a chance to experience German food, drink, and entertainment.

The menu includes classics like bratwurst, and there’s even a selection of wines and cheeses.

There’s also German market where people showcase woodcarving and painting.

“It’s definitely a culture worth celebrating. The best thing to take away besides full stomach would be an appreciation for what’s uniquely German and German American,” Maureen Kelly Jonason, executive director of the Historical and Cultural Society of Clay County, said.

German Kulturfest is just one of many cultural events the History Society puts on. There’s also the Scandinavian Festival and Pangea, which celebrates worldwide cultures.