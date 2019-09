Garage Fire In Grand Forks Causes $20,000 In Damage

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — A Saturday morning garage fire causes twenty thousand dollars in damage in Grand Forks.

The fire was reported around 9:30 at 1707 21st Avenue South.

Crews arrived to find flames and black smoke pouring out of the garage.

There was heavy damage to two garage stalls and a vehicle was lost.

There were no injuries. The cause of the fire is under investigation.