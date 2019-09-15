Men Flown To Fargo After Two-Vehicle Crash Saturday In Griggs County

The crash happened early Saturday afternoon

BINFORD, N.D. — Two men were flown to Fargo after a crash near Binford in Griggs County.

The highway patrol says 64-year-old Steven Bowman of New Rockford failed to yield and was hit by a vehicle driven by 61-year-old Terence Ramsey of McHenry.

Both men were flown to Fargo with what the patrol calls “disabling injuries”.

Ramsey was cited for failure to yield.