Ric Ocasek, Lead Singer of “The Cars”, Found Dead At 75

Second Major Music Star Death of the Weekend After Eddie Money on Friday

MANHATTAN, N.Y. — Another major music star has died this weekend.

Ric Ocasek, the lead singer of The Cars, was found dead is his Manhattan apartment by his estranged wife, model Paulina Porizkova.

Sources say it appeared Ocasek had died from natural causes.

He was 75.

On Friday, rocker Eddie Money passed away at the age of 70 from stage 4 esophageal cancer.