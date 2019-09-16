71st Primetime Emmy Awards

Catch all the stars on the red carpet at the 71st Emmy Awards with exclusive pre-show coverage LIVE Sunday, Sept. 22 on FOX. Co-hosted by The Masked Singer panelist Jenny McCarthy, FOX Sports’ Shannon Sharpe and TV personality and fashion expert Kelly Osbourne, Fox’s Live Emmy® Red Carpet Pre-show (5:30-6:00 p.m.) and Fox’s Live Emmy® Red Carpet Arrivals (6:00-7:00 p.m.) will bring fans even closer to their favorite television stars, with celebrity interviews and red carpet critiques on TV’s biggest night. Also, don’t miss a special reveal from Season Two of The Masked Singer in the pre-show.