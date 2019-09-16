Fargo Man Arrested After Fleeing West Fargo Police Sunday Night

WEST FARGO, N.D.–A Fargo man was arrested after he refused to stop during a traffic stop in West Fargo at approximately 11:13 p.m. on Sunday, September 15.

The West Fargo Police Department attempted to make a traffic stop for a vehicle with a headlight that was out at the intersection of 17th Street E. and Starr Avenue. The driver of the vehicle refused to stop.

A short pursuit through Brookwood Trailer Park ensued, with speeds staying under 40 mph. The driver stopped in the 100 block of 12th Street E.

Officers located a small amount of marijuana and a loaded handgun when they searched the vehicle.

28-year-old Robert Xavier Mitchel from Fargo, was arrested for fleeing in a motor vehicle and driving under suspension. Mitchel was cited for the marijuana.

The West Fargo Police Department is currently investigating the case.