Man Sentenced to 28 Years in Prison for Producing, Distributing Child Porn

FBI agents seized a large volume of electronic evidence from Campbell's home.
Kendra Johnson,

ST. PAUL, Minn.–A Minnesota man has been sentenced to 28 years in federal prison for producing and distributing child pornography.

Thirty-seven-year-old Nicholas Campbell, of Otsego, was also given 25 years of supervised released during sentencing last week in federal court in St. Paul.

Prosecutors say FBI agents seized a large volume of electronic evidence from Campbell’s home showing that he had produced sexually explicit images and videos of two children.

Campbell then used a peer-to-peer file-sharing platform to digitally distribute the images.

