Natural Gas Line Break Contained in Grand Forks

GRAND FORKS, N.D. – No one is hurt during a natural gas line breaks in Grand Forks.

It happened at 3:30 PM Monday in the area of University Avenue and Princeton Street.

The City of Grand Forks says pedestrian and vehicle traffic were controlled and a building on the 3300 block of University Avenue was evacuated. Fire crews monitored the area and found no dangerous levels of gas.

Xcel Energy was able to control the break by 6:30 PM.