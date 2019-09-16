NDSU Football: Storylines for UC Davis Matchup

Highlights for head coach Matt Entz's Monday Presser

FARGO, N.D. — North Dakota State football returns to the dome this weekend for a top–five FCS match-up with UC Davis. The Aggies coming in with some momentum after two wins in a row. It’ll be the first time both programs meet since 2007.

There are a couple story lines to look at ahead of this match-up. One is the ties between defensive coordinator David Braun and UC Davis. The other a healthy Bison squad. Head coach Matt Entz stressed the importance of having two key players back from injury and having some familiarity going in with this week’s opponent.

“He was there for two months with coach Hawkins. He was one of the hold overs from the previous staff prior to going to the University of Northern Iowa,” Entz said. “He has an understanding of some of the personal. Has got to know some of the coaches well. He was there for spring practice. He knows the installation of he offense and defense as you see it right now.”

“I anticipate Hendricks back at practice today. Same with Dimitri Williams, that’s an injury he’ll have to manage himself with the assistance of our training staff. It doesn’t help whether its the pass or run, James is someone who helps our defense.”