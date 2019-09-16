UND Football: A Familiar Face Returns to the Field

QB Ketteringham Returns to Practice

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — After another quarterback went down with an injury Saturday against Sam Houston State for North Dakota football, the Fighting Hawks played their fourth string in freshman Tommy Schuster. Schuster passed for 165 yards and a touchdown in the win. After moving to 2 and 1 on the season, UND heads into their bye week.

The bye week brought some early gifts to the Hawks. Monday, head coach Bubba Schweigert had some good news regarding week one starter Nate Ketteringham who went down in the opener against drake and has yet to return from a knee injury. In the coming weeks, you may see a familiar face back under center.

“He practiced today, Nate did. He practiced today. That’s a good sign,” Schweigert said. “He’ll keep getting better and better. We feel this week is really important for him to get back in playing shape and we sure plan on him being available down the road. Andrew (Zimmerman) going to find out more today. He’s really sore at this point. We’ll see where that goes. Good news with Nate, wait and see with Andrew.”