City of Moorhead Asks for Public Input on Community Development Needs

There will be another meeting next week

MOORHEAD, Minn. — The city of Moorhead is looking for input as it draws up its plans for the next few years and that includes housing.

The city held a meeting for people to discuss what they see as community development needs.

This input will help Moorhead put together its Five Year Consolidated Plan and 2020 Annual Action Plan.

The plans distribute funding from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to help people find affordable housing.

“I love the opportunity to have the input, be able to connect with the providers and the city and have the opportunity to have some input in the five year plan. It’s open process, I love that, I love the idea of having the public hearings, public meetings,” Dan Madler, CEO of Beyond Shelter, Inc., said.

If you missed this meeting, there will be another one on September 25 at 6 p.m. at the Moorhead Public Library.