Moorhead Girls Soccer Downs Alexandria 3-1

Spuds improve to 7-3

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Moorhead Spuds Girls Soccer hosted Alexandria Tuesday night. The Spuds came out on the winning end, 3-1.

Goals for the Spuds all in the first half by Lauren Hodny, Summer Carlson and Maria Zanotti.

Spuds improve to 7-3 on the season.