Young West Fargo Boy Battling Brain Cancer Passes Away

Landon Solberg passed away peacefully Tuesday morning at home

WEST FARGO, N.D. — A 12-year-old West Fargo boy who has been fighting brain cancer has died.

A post on Landon Solberg’s CaringBridge page said he passed away peacefully Tuesday morning at home.

It says he was surrounded by his family and wrapped in love.

Funeral details are pending.

We did a number of stories on Landon including earlier this month after pop star Taylor Swift FaceTimed with Landon his family and friends.

She responded to a video Landon’s friends made to get her attention.

Gov. Doug Burgum signed a proclamation this month in honor of Landon and Landon’s Light, to bring awareness to childhood cancer.

September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.