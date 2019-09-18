Food Service Operators Learn About Industry Trends at 2019 Food Expo

Customers get to watch demos and try samples

FARGO, N.D. — The inside of Scheels Arena smelled quite delicious with hundreds of dishes being cooked up.

Food Services of America held its 2019 Food Expo.

It’s a chance for food service operators and businesses to watch demos, try samples, and learn about the latest trends in the food industry.

Distributors can also expand their customer base, and it’s all about networking while being able to savor some tasty food.

“In our industry, there’s always something new coming out every month. This is a good chance to get everything in one area and try out different things. Every year there’s always a different sauce for wings or something like that that comes out, so these things keep us up to date on that,” Jesse Severson of Sioux Falls said.