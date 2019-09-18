Man Believed To Be Fargo Standoff Suspect Arrested

Brandon Grant

FORMAN, N.D. – The Sargent County Sheriff’s office says a man believed to have been involved in a standoff near NDSU Monday night has been arrested.

A call came in from a concerned citizen that Brandon Grant was in an apartment in Forman. A nearby school and nursing home were made aware. The sheriff’s office says he was arrested without incident on an outstanding warrant from Cass County unrelated to the standoff around 1:45 Wednesday afternoon.

Fargo Police have not confirmed if Grant is the man who barricaded himself inside a home near the university. Investigators say that suspect was arguing with a woman with an active restraining order between the two. He then ran into the home and was able to get away.