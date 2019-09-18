Motorcyclist Killed after Striking Animal in Oliver County

The collision happened about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday on Highway 200-A northeast of Center.

CENTER, N.D.–The North Dakota Highway Patrol says a motorcyclist has died after colliding with an animal in Oliver County.

The collision happened about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday on Highway 200-A northeast of Center. The patrol says the man was thrown from his bike after losing control of it after striking the animal.

He died at the scene. Authorities did not say what type of animal was struck.