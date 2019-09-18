Suspect In Fargo Food Truck Murder Case Appears In Court

FARGO, N.D. — One of the men accused of murdering a Fargo food truck owner in June is back in court.

20-year-old Kareem Byrd pleaded not guilty to charges of murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

The other suspect in the case, 30-year-old Charles Harris III, pleaded not guilty to the same charges last month.

Police say Byrd told them he and Harris got into an argument with 38-year-old Jay Halvorson before killing him.

Officers say Harris denies that he ever shot at Halvorson.

The man died from multiple gunshot wounds.

If Byrd and Harris are found guilty, the Fargo men could face life in prison without parole.