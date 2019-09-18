“The Power Of Community” United Way Celebrates Kick Off Event

FARGO N.D — United Way of Cass Clay is showcasing the success of local businesses giving back and having a positive impact on the community.

They held a kickoff event called “the power of community realized.

It included keynote speakers that touched on the importance of giving back to the community.

The event also gave people the chance to help raise funds for United Way and other charitable efforts.

“Were so grateful for the incredible support we have seen and been shown by the community the organization the people who come out to hear about local lives that are impacted by their investments,” said Vice President Of Community Impact United Way Thomas Hill.