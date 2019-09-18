Two People Arrested for Drug Possession in Moorhead

MOORHEAD, MINN.–The Lakes to River Drug Task Force arrested two people in connection with an ongoing drug investigation on Tuesday.

A search warrant was executed at 868 37th Avenue South #3 in Moorhead. During the search, 24 grams of cocaine that field tested positive for Fentanyl, and approximately half a pound of Heroin were seized.

33-year-old Donald Ray Quin Jr. and 30-year-old Candi Latrice Wilson were arrested and charged with first-degree controlled substance possession of Heroin, second-degree controlled substance and fifth-degree controlled substance.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office says it was a substantial seizure of suspected Fentanyl and Heroin, and a significant arrest in the efforts to curb Fentanyl/Heroin related activity in the FM area.