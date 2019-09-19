Emmys Preview: “Game of Thrones” Headlines Nominees For Outstanding Drama Series

Everyone was talking about the last season of Game of Thrones this spring.

A lot of people didn’t like the way the show ended.

They thought the creators rushed it.

But still, the HBO fantasy show is up for outstanding drama series at this weekend’s Emmys.

Do you think they’ll win with a lackluster final season?

From Westeros to the Ozarks, the boardroom to the ballroom, here’s a look at this year’s Emmy nominees for Outstanding Drama Series.

The final season of “Game of Thrones” getting a nod in this category, just one of its historic 32 nominations.

The HBO saga has won the title three times before, and boasts 47 Emmy wins in all over the course of the series.

The corporate family battle of HBO’s “Succession” is also in the running.

Season two is currently underway.

Netflix has the gritty money-laundering thriller “Ozark” led by Jason Bateman and Laura Linney, plus the action-thriller “Bodyguard” following a war-vet turned protection officer.

The FX series “Pose” highlights the drama of the musical ballroom community.

It was recently renewed for a third season.

AMC’s “Better Call Saul” is nominated for a fourth consecutive time in the “Drama Series” category, and just wrapped filming season five.

Also going for top honors is “Killing Eve” with its cat and mouse chase starring Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer as MI6 operative and assassin on the run.

And, NBC’s time-jumping emotional rollercoaster “This is Us.”

Who do you think should take home the Emmy for outstanding drama series?

