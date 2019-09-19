Governor Walz Launches the Missing and Murdered Indigenious Women Task Force

The MMIW Task Force draws attention to the disproportionate rates of murder and violence experienced by indigenous women and girls.

ST. PAUL, Minn.–Governor Tim Walz and Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan launched the first meeting of the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women (MMIW) Task Force on Thursday.

The meeting launched with a ceremonial bill signing with advocates, tribal representatives, law enforcement, and elected officials.

Of the nearly 6,000 cases of missing and murdered indigenous women and girls reported in 2016, only 116 were logged in the Department of Justice’s database.

The MMIW Task Force was included in the 2019 Omnibus Public Safety and Judiciary budget bill.