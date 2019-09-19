North Dakota Using $16.6M to Cover Spring Flooding Costs

The North Dakota Emergency Commission approved the spending Thursday.

BISMARCK, N.D.–North Dakota will use $16.6 million in federal funds and state loans to cover damages from widespread spring flooding.

The North Dakota Emergency Commission, headed by Republican Gov. Doug Burgum, approved the spending Thursday.

Burgum requested federal help this spring in dealing with flooding that damaged homes, public infrastructure, hundreds of roads and thousands of acres of farmland in 19 counties in western, south central and eastern North Dakota.

President Donald Trump approved a disaster declaration for North Dakota in June that provided $14.4 million to help cover the costs.

The Emergency Commission voted to borrow Thursday to borrow an additional $2.2 million from the Bank of North Dakota for the balance.