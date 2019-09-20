Local Alien-Themed Business Reacts to Area 51 Raid

Space Aliens is having specials to celebrate the event

FARGO, N.D. — With alien hunters raiding Area 51 over a thousand miles away in Nevada, an out–of–this–world business in Fargo has their own thoughts.

Space Aliens is doing specials today and tomorrow where the first 51 customers will get the tickets for soft drinks or beer for 51 cents.

There will also be six giveaways per day for an “enter at our own risk” shirt.

When asked what he thought when he first heard about the raid, general manager Shahin Kamranian said, “a lot of people are going to get imprisoned or shot.”

An alien also decided to share some thoughts: see the video for that.

With an event as big as Area 51, Kamranian says of course they had to take the opportunity to highlight it.

“It’s very rare that we find something that we can celebrate aliens,” he said.